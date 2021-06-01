Katy Perry mesmerizes fans with a stunning new look The Firework singer looked ethereal as she revealed why she fell for Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry’s post-baby snapback is mind-blowing.

That was even more clear as the Firework singer struck poses in several gorgeous ensembles for L’Official USA’s June cover. She looked ethereal, and although she stunned in every snap, there was one that took fans’ breaths away.

Katy stunned in a skirt complete with a thigh-high slit paired with a chic blouse

“1,2,3,or 4? You tell me…@lofficielUSA,” Katy captioned a post she shared on Instagram that showed several photos from her cover shoot and spread. Fans kept pointing to the third, in which Katy can be seen looking outside of a window in a chic, button-down blouse tucked into a high-waist skirt that came complete with a thigh-high slit via its adjustable snaps.

The outfit flattered her figure, and Katy completed the look with her blonde locks styled in a wet look by celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

Still, fans also pointed out how gorgeous the new mom looked in every photo. “God these are AMAZING”, one follower wrote, while another added, “You look amazing OMG”.

Katy looked like a total girl boss in this chic ensemble

Orlando Bloom even chimed in with a joke, writing, "Babe can I get a coffee this jet lags got me gooooooood".

Katy also wowed in more ensembles styled by stylist Danielle Goldberg, including a gray wraparound blazer, checked trousers and white heels, and a striped knit sweater paired with white Birkenstocks.

Speaking of Orlando, Katy dished on her love for her fiancé and their new baby in her interview with the magazine.

"I always felt like I was walking around with a little bit of pain in my heart concerning love," she told L’Officiel. "And my fiancé has done a great job at really helping to mend that. But this just went underneath all that and got so deep. It’s just there, that love is there. I’d heard about unconditional love, but now I’m really experiencing it. There’s a wholeness that has happened."

Katy opened up about Orlando and their daughter, Daisy, in her interview with L'Official USA

She continued, adding that his relationship with his 10-year-old son Flynn, who he co-parents with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, also made her fall for him.

"I was able to witness him and his fatherhood," she said. "The way that he showed up for him and continues to show up for him, and the efforts that he makes and the distance he goes, I think that’s one of the reasons I made that conscious decision. “I was like, ‘Here’s the father of my future children."

"I could see his kindness, empathy, care, and tenderness," she continued. "I courted that. I was like, ‘Okay, this is different.’ And this is his first girl, so it’s a totally different feeling for him. I’m really, really grateful to have him. And he really shows up in a huge emotional way, which is unique for me."

Katy and Orlando welcomed Daisy in August 2020

Katy and Orlando welcomed their baby, Daisy, in August 2020, and the Smile singer said that was a life-changing experience as well.

"As a performer I’ve always relied on the love and acceptance and validation of the outside world and that ultimately can waver at times," she said. "When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn’t know anything on your resume, doesn’t know anything about your bank account, doesn’t know anything, doesn’t care, and just loves you. Unconditional love. It’s just...everything I think I was looking for."

