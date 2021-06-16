Katy Perry paid the best tribute to JLo and Ben Affleck’s famous kiss Fans can’t stop giggling about it.

What is the best way to kick off a vacation? For starters, with a series of photos in casual-chic summer dresses. That’s exactly what Katy Perry did as she enjoyed a family vacation in Italy and shared a few in her latest Instagram post, but the element of surprise she added into it made fans do a double-take (and fill her comments with laughing emojis).

The Firework singer slipped in the now-famous photo of Jennifer Lopez kissing Ben Affleck, which marked the first time the duo had been spotted engaging in PDA after reuniting last month.

Katy stunned in a floral dress on her Venice vacation with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy’s celebrity friends and fans could not stop giggling when they spotted the photo in the swipe. “6th swipe took me out”, Sofia Richie wrote. “The JLO picture lmfaoooo”, a fan chimed in, while another added, “Screaming at the JLo pic”

The JLo and Ben pic aside, we were smitten with Katy’s style in the dreamy vacation snaps in the post - and the scenery.

In one photo, the American Idol host strikes a pose in Venice wearing a yellow floral mini dress and a straw bucket hat.

Katy shared a photo of Orlando lounging in bed during their vacation

In another, she kicks back on a bench near the water sporting a collared shirt dress and flats while her pup cozies up in her arms.

And there’s yet another surprise in the photo series, her fiancé Orlando Bloom laying down in the plush bed in their hotel in the very last swipe.

The duo has been enjoying a romantic getaway in Venice with their daughter, Daisy, whom they welcomed in August 2020, and his son, Flynn.

Leave it to Katy to give us vacation style inspo and a laugh too.

