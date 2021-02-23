We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Katy Perry displayed her incredible post-baby figure during a romantic beach break to Hawaii with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The American Idol judge welcomed her first child last August, daughter Daisy Dove, and appeared to enjoy a child-free day as she frolicked on the sand with her beau.

In photos obtained by Mail Online, Katy looked sensational wearing a vibrant purple one-piece from Eres.

WATCH: Katy Perry makes rare comment about daughter Daisy Dove

The 'Les Essentiels Cassiopée' swimsuit features a ruched bandeau neckline fitted with a U-ring, internal gumming and discreet boning to keep it comfortably in place.

Adding a touch of glamour, Katy accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings and wore her blonde hair pulled back into a low bun as she went makeup-free for her beach day.

Katy has shared only a few details about the couple's daughter since her birth, but earlier this month, she opened up about life inside their Los Angeles home and revealed a surprising parenting tip they swear by.

Eres Essentiels Cassiopée Bandeau Swimsuit, £370, Net-A-Porter

"Orlando, actually he's such a good dad," the singer told Access Hollywood. "He has this little drum that he uses. He’ll just bang his drum and she’ll just go to sleep. He’s a cool dad and he does a great job."

Katy also gushed about her little one during a recent Instagram Live. "She's changed my life and still continues to change my life," Katy said of Daisy.

She added: "I created space for her and therefore didn't have the extra time that I have had in the past 35 years, and so I had to create space and I'm glad I did.

Katy and Orlando welcomed Daisy Dove last August

"I think that you realise that when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom.

"It is the best job in the world and I highly recommend it, when you're ready." Katy also praised Orlando for his support, adding: "I have an incredible partner who supports me and lifts me up and he's a great guy."

