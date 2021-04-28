Katy Perry teases exciting news - and you can talk to her live about it today

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Katy Perry’s new shoe collection launch has arrived, and the Firework singer is giving fans the chance to chat with her live on Amazon today to discuss it.

The new mom will be hosting a livestream on Amazon Live at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT, in which she will dish on her new shoe collection, reveal the inspiration behind it, and take viewers through the design process.

Katy encouraged fans to leave questions on her IG post for her Amazon Live Q&A

Selena McCartney, the lead designer of Katy’s footwear brand, will be on hand with her, as will fashion influencer Ellenor Kim and Bravo TV’s Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, who will show fans how to style the kicks with full fashionable looks.

“I’m pleased to be sharing my new Spring 2021 Katy Perry Collections for the first time on Amazon Live,” Katy said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to chatting with fellow shoe lovers about my design process, what inspires me, and taking styling questions!”

During the hour-long live, Katy will also answer fans' questions in a live Q & A, and viewers can shop the new collection in real-time via a shoppable carousel located alongside the stream.

Katy stunned in the white Sissy Pump from her collection

So, how do you tune in? If you live in the U.S., you can watch here at 2 p.m./11 a.m. PT on desktop, mobile, Fire tablet, or via the Amazon Shopping App on Fire TV streaming devices.

To navigate to the app quickly on Fire TV, just say “Alexa, open Amazon Shopping” into the Alexa Voice Remote; or for hands-free use Fire TV Cube or a paired Echo device.

Katy revealed last week on Twitter that she would be unveiling the collection for the first time on Amazon live, tweeting, “#ShoesdayTuesday is BACK (I know you were worried) and I’m pleased to announce that I’ll be sharing my new Spring 2021 @kpcollections collections for the 1st time on @AmazonLive next Wed, 4/28 @ 11:00a PT”.

Fans went wild when Katy gave them a peek at her snakeskin Lilia sneakers ($98).

The collection is already live in her Amazon storefront and we’re loving the kicks, which include a variety of colorful flats, sandals, and even a snakeskin sneaker.

Fans went wild when Katie showed off the Lilia pumps in her collection, as she struck a pose in a photo on Instagram that showed off her svelte figure in a latex dress and the pumps in white. The pumps come in 42 colorways.

Katy Perry Jule Flat Sandals, $49, Amazon

The Jule flat sandals that come in a variety of colors, as well as the Pearl slide sandal, and the star-heeled sandal are a few of our faves in the collection too.

We can’t wait to see what she has in store during the chat!

