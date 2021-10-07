﻿
Amanda Holden's ultra-flattering wide-leg jeans are too gorgeous for words

The Heart Radio star always looks fabulous!

Fiona Ward

Amanda Holden shared a fun video from a segment with Heart Radio on Wednesday - in the pouring rain no less - and we're loving her outfit!

The star looked lovely (whatever the weather) in her wide-leg jeans and white fitted blazer, adding heeled boots to the look. In the hilarious video, Amanda accepted a challenge to hand out six baked treats to strangers outside Newcastle United stadium in 60 seconds. "Watch my #stottie giveaway in Newcastle... Outside @nufc giving away stotties challenge in the pouring #rain!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)


Amanda rocked jeans and a blazer as she took on her rainy challenge

"Absolutely love this @noholdenback you have cheered up my day," one fan wrote, while another added: "You are owning those jeans!"

Amanda also added a chic pussy-bow blouse to her look, and styled her hair in her usual blonde blow-dry - which held up amazingly well in the rain. A nude manicure and flawless makeup finished the look.

amanda-with-susan-boyl

Wearing neutrals to reunite with Susan Boyle in Glasgow

The star hasn't been posting her usual daily outfit posts with fans this week - as she's been doing a tour of the UK with Heart Radio - but we've still had a glimpse at her gorgeous wardrobe.

On Monday, she arrived in Glasgow in a super chic neutral outfit, and on Friday night, she looked incredible in a stunning yellow gown to host an event for Disney Parks UK.

amanda-holden-gown

She stunned in a Disney-inspired gown

Amanda's gorgeous dress came from designer Suzanne Neville - and the brand shared Amanda's beautiful photo, writing: "Stunning Amanda Holden @noholdenback wearing our chiffon corset dress tonight hosting #disneyworld50."

She certainly looked like a real-life Disney princess, complete with sparkling fairy lights behind her.

"Hosting something exciting for @disneyparksuk this evening #DisneyWorld50 #DreamsReallyDoComeTrue," Amanda wrote to her fans.

