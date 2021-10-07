Amanda Holden's ultra-flattering wide-leg jeans are too gorgeous for words The Heart Radio star always looks fabulous!

Amanda Holden shared a fun video from a segment with Heart Radio on Wednesday - in the pouring rain no less - and we're loving her outfit!

The star looked lovely (whatever the weather) in her wide-leg jeans and white fitted blazer, adding heeled boots to the look. In the hilarious video, Amanda accepted a challenge to hand out six baked treats to strangers outside Newcastle United stadium in 60 seconds. "Watch my #stottie giveaway in Newcastle... Outside @nufc giving away stotties challenge in the pouring #rain!"



Amanda rocked jeans and a blazer as she took on her rainy challenge

"Absolutely love this @noholdenback you have cheered up my day," one fan wrote, while another added: "You are owning those jeans!"

Amanda also added a chic pussy-bow blouse to her look, and styled her hair in her usual blonde blow-dry - which held up amazingly well in the rain. A nude manicure and flawless makeup finished the look.

Wearing neutrals to reunite with Susan Boyle in Glasgow

The star hasn't been posting her usual daily outfit posts with fans this week - as she's been doing a tour of the UK with Heart Radio - but we've still had a glimpse at her gorgeous wardrobe.

On Monday, she arrived in Glasgow in a super chic neutral outfit, and on Friday night, she looked incredible in a stunning yellow gown to host an event for Disney Parks UK.

She stunned in a Disney-inspired gown

Amanda's gorgeous dress came from designer Suzanne Neville - and the brand shared Amanda's beautiful photo, writing: "Stunning Amanda Holden @noholdenback wearing our chiffon corset dress tonight hosting #disneyworld50."

She certainly looked like a real-life Disney princess, complete with sparkling fairy lights behind her.

"Hosting something exciting for @disneyparksuk this evening #DisneyWorld50 #DreamsReallyDoComeTrue," Amanda wrote to her fans.