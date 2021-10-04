Amanda Holden stuns in figure-flattering neutrals to reunite with former BGT star

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone knows how to rock neutral tones, it's Amanda Holden. The Heart Radio prester looked so glamorous Monday morning as she arrived in Glasgow – and we're seriously loving her nude ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to post a series of photos of her gorgeous outfit, Amanda sported a pair of high-waisted camel-coloured trousers and a nude turtleneck knit from royal favourite brand, Maje.

Looking effortlessly glamorous, the 50-year-old sported the figure-flattering outfit which hugged her gym-honed figure. She paired her ensemble with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels, which perfectly complemented her all-neutral look.

The occasion was a special one for Amanda, who also reunited with singing sensation Susan Boyle during her time in Glasgow.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was on the panel when Susan's rendition of 'I Dreamed a Dream' stunned the nation back in 2009.

Amanda reunited with Susan in Glasgow

If you're loving Amanda's look as much as we do, her 'Sian' trousers are available on Reiss, but be quick if you want to snap up the last few remaining sizes.

Sitting high on the waist, these trousers skim over the thighs and fall into a wide flared leg, great for lengthening the silhouette. Team with a simple white tee and trainers for a sophisticated-casual look, or pair with stilettos for a dramatic finish.

Sian Camel High-Waisted Trousers, £138, Reiss

Amanda's knit rollneck from Maje appears to be out of season or no longer in stock, but we've sourced the ultimate high street dupe so you can mirror Amanda's stylish wardrobe.

Turtleneck, £19.99, Mango

It's not the first time this month the glamorous mother-of-two has thrilled fans with her outfits. On Friday night, Amanda was every inch a princess when she shared a photo of herself in the most gorgeous chiffon dress.

The star was preparing to host an event for Disney Parks UK and fittingly she resembled a Disney princess in the figure-flattering yellow dress that sprawled out behind her, perfectly lit by a backdrop of twinkly fairy lights.

