Amanda Holden has fans doing a double take in super stylish dress Wow!

Amanda Holden can do no wrong when it comes to her fashion and she proved this on Friday night when she shared a photo of herself in the most gorgeous chiffon dress.

The star was preparing to host an event for Disney Parks UK and fittingly she resembled a Disney princess in the figure-flattering yellow dress that sprawled out behind her and was perfectly lit by a series of fairy lights decorating the area. Amanda shared two pictures of her look, one from the back and one from the front, with both of them being as perfect as each other.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden dazzles in sparkling black dress

"Hosting something exciting for @disneyparksuk this evening #DisneyWorld50 #DreamsReallyDoComeTrue," she cryptically wrote as her caption.

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns in skintight denim jumpsuit – and we are obsessed

SEE: Amanda Holden stuns fans in leather pencil skirt – and looks phenomenal

The star looked all glammed up with some mesmerising makeup, and allowed her blonde locks to flow down past her shoulders. She accessorised with a stunning necklace and gold bracelet.

And it's safe to say the Britain's Got Talent judge drove her fans wild, as many only posted strings of heart and flame emojis to show their approval for the jaw-dropping look.

Amanda looked as gorgeous as ever

"Princess," noted former Loose Women star Saira Khan, and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson mirrored this, as she said: "Wow, Disney Princess."

MORE: Amanda Holden channels Victoria Beckham in figure-flattering jeans

READ: Amanda Holden sends fans into a tailspin in leg-lengthening sequin trousers

A third fan shared those sentiments, as they commented: "You look like a Disney Princess. OMG Amanda," and a fourth enthused: "R U EVEN REALLLLL," alongside a string of yellow heart and crown emojis.

Amanda's gorgeous dress comes from Suzanne Neville, and the brand shared Amanda's post, and added: "Stunning Amanda Holden @noholdenback wearing our chiffon corset dress tonight hosting #disneyworld50."

The star always knows just what to wear

The star had previously wowed fans with her fashion earlier on Friday when she posed in a pair of khaki green leather-look leggings from one of her favourite brands, Sosandar.

The Heart Radio presenter paired the leggings with a mustard yellow blouse from The Fold London, and finished off the look with a pair of grey pointed heels – so chic!

Amanda wore her hair in a beautiful, blow-dried style and sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Sharing the ensemble on her social media, the star could be seen perching on top of a navy blue chair at the studio, smiling for the camera.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.