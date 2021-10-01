Amanda Holden commands attention in leather leggings – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden's autumn wardrobe just keeps getting better and better. On Friday, the star wowed in a pair of khaki green leather-look leggings from one of her favourite brands, Sosandar.

RELATED: Amanda Holden stuns in skintight denim jumpsuit – and we are obsessed

The Heart Radio presenter paired the leggings with a mustard yellow blouse from The Fold London, and finished off the look with a pair of grey pointed heels – so chic!

Amanda wore her hair in a beautiful, blow-dried style and sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden's five style lessons

Sharing the ensemble to her social media, the star could be seen perching on top of a navy blue chair at the studio, smiling as she posed for the camera.

MORE: Amanda Holden channels Victoria Beckham in figure-flattering jeans

If you love Amanda's look as much as us, then you are in luck, as her exact leggings are still available to purchase online.

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Friday

They are so perfect for the colder seasons ahead, and can be styled with everything from blouses to knitwear.

Khaki Green Leather Look Leggings, £49, Sosandar

This isn’t the first time this week that Amanda has sported a leather look from Sosandar. On Wednesday morning, the presenter turned up the glam in a navy blue leather pencil skirt from the brand.

Sharing a video to her social media, Amanda could be seen strutting her stuff in the Heart Radio studios with her co-star, Ashley Roberts.

Amanda Holden looked lovely in her leather pencil skirt

The star finished off the outfit with a pretty blue blouse from Reiss and a pair of black pointed heels. She kept her accessories minimal, letting the striking ensemble do all the talking.

Amanda wore her blonde hair in loose waves for the occasion and went for an equally glamorous makeup look, consisting of a smokey eye, lots of contour and a nude lip.

Fans rushed to comment on her post, with one gushing: "That's very flattering," while another added: "Yessssss!! Love this," followed by lots of heart emojis.

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden sends fans into a tailspin in leg-lengthening sequin trousers

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.