Amanda Holden channels Victoria Beckham in figure-flattering jeans

With the rainy weather here to stay, it seems that Amanda Holden has said goodbye to her summer clothes and hello to her stylish autumn wardrobe.

The Heart Radio presenter looked fabulous on Tuesday in a pair of figure-flattering jeans from Victoria Beckham, which she paired with a green knitted jumper and a matching green coat from Michael Kors.

Sharing a photo to her Instagram Story, Amanda looked amazing as she posed for the camera, finishing off the look with a pair of pointed heels and delicate gold jewellery.

She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and sported a glowy makeup look, complete with lots of contour and a glossy nude lip – gorgeous!

The 'High-waisted Patch Pocket Jean' features a vintage 70s wash and a flattering flared silhouette, which made Amanda's legs look endless.

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Tuesday

Sadly, the jeans are now sold out online, however, we have sourced a stunning alternative so that you can recreate the look.

Jayde Flare Jeans, £88, Free People

Amanda's coat was definitely the star of the show, in the most gorgeous forest green which is set to be the colour of the season. It is still available to purchase online, but we would be quick before it sells out!

Wool Blend Oversized Coat, £535, Michael Kors

The star has been rocking some seriously stylish trousers as of late, and sent fans wild on Friday evening in a pair of black sequin flares.

Amanda looked sensational posing against a starry backdrop while stretched out on a makeshift half-moon.

She styled the trousers with a silky white halterneck top and a pair of strappy heels, which showed off her enviably toned legs.

Fans went wild for Amanda's look

Amanda didn't reveal what the photo was in aid of, simply captioning the beautiful snap: "By the light of the silvery moon," which is also the title of a 1953 musical film starring Doris Day.

Her followers didn't need an explanation though, with many just delighted to have another stunning photo of the star on their feed.

