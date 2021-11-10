Olivia Culpo pulls off romantic fashion feat that leaves many fans impressed

Olivia Culpo's style statements and quirky fashion moments resonate quite a bit with her large fanbase, and her latest fashion feat received just as much love.

The model shared pictures that chronicled her return from a major event in Doha to the United States, where she rushed to attend a football game.

She showcased how she transitioned out of her garb for the flight to clothing appropriate for the match, so she could cheer on and support her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

Olivia displayed her first look, an all-black ensemble consisting of a turtleneck sweater, skin-tight leather pants, and chained boots.

She then gave a peek at the shirt underneath, a jersey with a number representing the Carolina Panthers Christian plays for.

The fashion influencer then transitioned to a shot of herself at the field, wearing the same pants and boots, now with the jersey tee, a black moto jacket, and a beanie.

Olivia even included a video of herself ducking into a bathroom stall for a dramatic reveal, and added a photo from the game with her boyfriend's mother as well.

Olivia showed off her flight to football fashion transition to her fans

"From plane to game," she simply captioned the post, and fans were quite impressed. A friend of hers even commented: "That is the prettiest 5 second airport transformation I've ever seen!!!!"

A fan wrote: "Girl on the go," with another adding: "Always styling. Love it," and many others dropping scores of flame and heart emojis.

The former Miss Universe has been making quite an impression on fans with her recent looks, especially the ones from her trip to Doha.

Olivia attended an event held by Fashion Trust Arabia and wore a regal looking kaftan for the occasion with a high slit.

The model wore a gorgeous patterned kaftan to a major fashion event in Doha

The garment featured a mix of black lace and a colored pattern with sheer detailing, and Olivia also tied a piece of the fabric around her neck.

"Hello Doha ! I was so honored to be amongst the talented designers and creators last night at @fashiontrustarabia. You are all incredibly inspiring and I've loved meeting so many of you from this beautiful region," she captioned photos from the night she shared.

