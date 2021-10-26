Olivia Culpo brings the heat back in stunning all-black ensemble

Olivia Culpo is trying to keep the warm weather around for as long as possible with her latest post that had fans feeling the heat.

MORE: Olivia Culpo has the most hilarious fashion mishap in skin-tight pants

The model shared a series of snapshots from one of her many recent photoshoots, this time in a desert around sunset.

She posed in a full black ensemble, featuring a black turtleneck top, a mini skirt with a very high slit, a bag with fringe detailing, and a pair of cowboy boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Culpo's unexpected beachside video

The entire outfit fit her to perfection as she strut around in the shots, showing off the scenery, captioning the post: "Always take the scenic route."

Fans instantly started flooding the comments section with several black heart and flame emojis, as one commented: "TRUE BEAUTY!"

MORE: Olivia Culpo swears by this $58 night cream to keep her skin hydrated after flights

Another wrote: "Wow! Honestly! Incredible," with a third adding: "Queen! You look fantastic," and even her sister Aurora saying: "Oh wowy."

Olivia's all-black ensemble had fans in a tizzy

The former Miss Universe has been slaying fans with each of her spectacular outfit choices as she's been transitioning into cooler weather.

In a recent post, she did just that as she showed off her phenomenal figure and enviable legs in a series of chic looks for the season.

MORE: Olivia Culpo will have you feeling the heat with incredible new swimsuit photos

MORE: Olivia Culpo leaves fans in stitches with embarrassing fashion mishap

The model posted multiple shots of some of the style choices she'd made over the past couple of weeks, and they were absolutely incredible.

The outfits featured everything from beanies and ab-baring crop tops, to thigh-high skinny boots and sophisticated dresses that showed off her endless legs.

The model showed off her various ensembles for the fall

Many of them also featured belts and skirts that cinched her in at the waist to give her an hourglass shape.

The selfies all came from the comfort of her own home, and many even featured cameos by her adorable puppies as they lay on the floor next to her.

"Looks lately," she simply captioned the series, and fans instantly flocked to the comments to proclaim how amazing they looked on her.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.