Olivia Culpo shows off stunning new looks and fans are in disbelief Wow!

Olivia Culpo's reign as one of social media's most fashionable stars continued with a new series of pictures she shared.

MORE: Olivia Culpo swears by this $58 night cream to keep her skin hydrated after flights

The model posted multiple shots of some of the style choices she'd made over the past couple of weeks, and they were absolutely incredible.

The looks featured everything from beanies and ab-baring crop tops, to thigh-high skinny boots and chic dresses that showed off her endless legs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Culpo's unexpected beachside video

Many of them also featured belts and skirts that cinched her in at the waist to show off her sensational physique and give her an hourglass shape.

The selfies all came from the comfort of her own home, and many even featured cameos by her adorable puppies as they lay on the floor next to her.

MORE: Olivia Culpo has the most hilarious fashion mishap in skin-tight pants

"Looks lately," she simply captioned the series, and fans instantly flocked to the comments to proclaim how amazing they looked on her.

Olivia's looks had fans falling completely in love

"I love your boots(all of them)," one commented, with another adding: "In love with every look," and many others simply adding flame and heart emojis.

Several of her followers asked her for details about each of the items, and she tagged all the brands in her pictures as well.

MORE: Olivia Culpo will have you feeling the heat with incredible new swimsuit photos

MORE: Olivia Culpo’s sheer glam dress will leave you speechless

The former Miss Universe has left fans constantly wowed with her fashion choices, but many also look to her for inspiration with her swimsuit snaps.

Olivia recently made quite a statement with a waterside picture of herself in a revealing two-piece black bikini.

The model made a major statement with her latest swimsuit snaps

She posed in the water as she played with her hair and showed off her very toned abs surrounded by the gorgeous setting sun.

Fans were instantly enamored by the shots and flooded the comments section with as many flame and heart-eyed emojis as they could find, along with exclamations of "beautiful" and "stunning."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.