Olivia Culpo isn't one to let a good Halloween season go to waste, and showed off her costume for the year in her latest social media post.

The model shared pictures of her get-up as she took on the identity of a seductive cat in an all-black ensemble.

She wore a skin-tight black bodysuit with a pair of leggings, thigh-high boots, and a pair of cat ears with fluff.

Olivia finished off the entire look with some detailed cat-eye makeup, including whiskers and the cat's nose, and had her hair tied in a high ponytail.

She lounged around on the floor and in a room filled with candy in several of the photos, striking several poses that involved her staring intensely at the camera as well.

"Don't furrrrrrr-get the full-sized candy bars please," she wrote in the caption, as she rolled around in several boxes of candy and chocolates in one of the shots herself.

Many of her fans left comments that showed how bowled over they were by her sensational outfit, with one fan simply commenting: "Mega hot."

Olivia's Halloween outfit left many fans in awe

Another wrote: "Caaaandy," with a third adding: "So cute and very much fun sized. Happy Halloween Olivia." Many also noticed a resemblance to Ariana Grande, especially because of the hairstyle.

The former Miss Universe has been captivating fans with many of her recent fashions, with another one of her all-black ensembles garnering a huge response.

The swimsuit model shared a series of snapshots from one of her many recent photoshoots, this time in a desert around sunset.

She posed in a full black outfit, featuring a turtleneck top, a mini skirt with a very high slit, a bag with fringe detailing, and a pair of cowboy boots.

The model has donned many all-black ensembles that have wowed her fans

Every item fit her to perfection as she strut around in the shots, showing off the scenery while captioning the post: "Always take the scenic route."

