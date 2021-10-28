Olivia Culpo engages in hilariously leggy antics in a sheer mini dress

Olivia Culpo once again bowled fans over with her ability to be absolutely hilarious while still stunning with her style.

MORE: Olivia Culpo brings the heat back in stunning all-black ensemble

The model shared a video on her Instagram Stories from an event she is currently attending for Michael Kors in collaboration with the new James Bond movie.

Along with sharing snippets of the Bond-themed event she is part of, including secret messages and ominous music, she also shared a funny clip of herself as a secret agent.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Culpo's hilariously leggy antics in a black mini dress

Olivia started the clip by poking one of her long and lean legs out from behind the corner, as she eventually rounded it herself, pretending her hand was a gun.

She maneuvered about the entire space in the same pose, twisting and turning, pretending to be an agent discreetly trying to fulfill a mission.

MORE: Olivia Culpo shows off stunning new looks and fans are in disbelief

"We've got company," she said, and then added: "Housekeeping," while the hotel's maid service pulled up behind her as she eventually broke out into laughter.

Olivia wore a black shirt-style mini dress made of layered sheer fabric, paired with heels and her hair in loose curls, showing off her endless legs.

Olivia became a secret agent in a mini dress in a hilarious clip she shared

"Taking this whole 'secret agent' thing a little too seriously," she wrote on the video, and it's safe to say that her sense of humor won many fans over.

The former Miss Universe has frequently employed her comedic chops in reference to her fashion from her many international exploits.

MORE: Olivia Culpo swears by this $58 night cream to keep her skin hydrated after flights

MORE: Olivia Culpo will have you feeling the heat with incredible new swimsuit photos

She recently shared a clip of hers from Paris Fashion Week, as she revealed that she'd made an embarrassing style error.

Olivia appeared in the most chic of looks, consisting of a coat, turtleneck sweater, and combat boots. She completed the outfit with a pair of tan colored pants.

The model ended up making a fashion faux pas with her stylish outfit

However, all didn't go as planned with her execution of the outfit, as she revealed that she'd tucked her pants into her boots too much, to the point that she was barely able to walk.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.