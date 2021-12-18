﻿
carol-vorderman-throwback

Carol Vorderman shows off endless legs in incredible throwback photo

The former Countdown star shared it on Instagram

From red-carpet glamour through to on-point activewear, Carol Vorderman never fails to look the part, but the former Countdown star looked unrecognisable in a throwback photograph shared on her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

The jaw-dropping photo showed Carol sporting a completely different look – a mullet! And she smiled at the camera rocking her then very on-trend hairdo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Unearthed clip of Carol Vorderman on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

In the retro picture, the star was seen wearing thigh-skimming beige shorts and black heels with her unbuttoned shirt adding a relaxed feel to the outfit.

She captioned the picture: "Someone just sent me this from… late 80s…mullet's in full swing. Dirty Loud and Brilliant. First book I'd written."

carol-vorderman-shorts

Carol used to have a mullet

The promotional shot shows Carol posing with the book while crouched down to the floor on a road somewhere.

Although Carol's hair is completely different now as she usually sports highlighted blonde waves, one thing that hasn't changed is the presenter's phenomenal figure.

carol-vorderman-christmas-jumper

The star always looks amazing

On Friday, the star showed off her gym-honed physique as she slipped into a pair of leather trousers teamed with a fun Christmas jumper – and we think you'll agree that she looked incredible.

Her followers were poised to share positive comments, and one said: "Beautiful. Stunning and Amazing as always!! Hope you have a great day!!!" and a second added: "Happy pre Xmas Carol! XX."

Just last week she was seen donning a mini dress proving she looks just as good now as she did in the eighties.

carol-mini-dress

Carol keeps fit in the gym 

Carol amped up the look even more by pairing her skin-tight leather mini dress from Guess with daring thigh-high boots. Posting several snaps of her latest look from her at-home walk-in wardrobe, the star was inundated with adoring messages from fans.

One wrote: "WOW, looking amazing Vorders." "Right there is a Bond girl if ever I've seen one," added another. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "Perfection."

 

