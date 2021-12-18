Carol Vorderman shows off endless legs in incredible throwback photo The former Countdown star shared it on Instagram

From red-carpet glamour through to on-point activewear, Carol Vorderman never fails to look the part, but the former Countdown star looked unrecognisable in a throwback photograph shared on her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

The jaw-dropping photo showed Carol sporting a completely different look – a mullet! And she smiled at the camera rocking her then very on-trend hairdo.

WATCH: Unearthed clip of Carol Vorderman on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

In the retro picture, the star was seen wearing thigh-skimming beige shorts and black heels with her unbuttoned shirt adding a relaxed feel to the outfit.

She captioned the picture: "Someone just sent me this from… late 80s…mullet's in full swing. Dirty Loud and Brilliant. First book I'd written."

The promotional shot shows Carol posing with the book while crouched down to the floor on a road somewhere.

Although Carol's hair is completely different now as she usually sports highlighted blonde waves, one thing that hasn't changed is the presenter's phenomenal figure.

On Friday, the star showed off her gym-honed physique as she slipped into a pair of leather trousers teamed with a fun Christmas jumper – and we think you'll agree that she looked incredible.

Her followers were poised to share positive comments, and one said: "Beautiful. Stunning and Amazing as always!! Hope you have a great day!!!" and a second added: "Happy pre Xmas Carol! XX."

Just last week she was seen donning a mini dress proving she looks just as good now as she did in the eighties.

Carol amped up the look even more by pairing her skin-tight leather mini dress from Guess with daring thigh-high boots. Posting several snaps of her latest look from her at-home walk-in wardrobe, the star was inundated with adoring messages from fans.

One wrote: "WOW, looking amazing Vorders." "Right there is a Bond girl if ever I've seen one," added another. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "Perfection."

