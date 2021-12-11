Carol Vorderman sends fans wild in leather mini dress and daring thigh-high boots

Showcasing her incredible figure, Carol Vorderman wowed Instagram followers on Saturday after she donned a skin-tight leather mini dress from Guess. Posting several snaps of her latest look on social media, the Countdown star completed her outfit with daring thigh-high boots to match.

Seen posing in her glamorous walk-in-wardrobe, the 60-year-old was a picture of radiance as she styled her blonde tresses in a bouncy blowdry. Opting for a statement smokey eyeshadow, Carol added a hint of soft rosy blusher and a light layer of nude lip gloss – stunning.

Carol posed in a leather mini dress from Guess

Sending fans wild, she captioned the photos: "Ooh she's bouffed her hair for work. ON the radio right now @bbcsounds BBC RADIO WALES. JOIN ME. Dress from @guess."

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 192k followers, one wrote: "WOW, looking amazing Vorders." "Right there is a Bond girl if ever I've seen one," added another. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "Perfection."

The TV star recently wowed in a pair of fitted lycra shorts

When it comes to fashion, Carol loves to create sleek and streamlined ensembles, and she recently stunned in colourful lycra leggings while sharing an exciting update.

Coordinating the blue patterned pair with a long-sleeved jumper and knee-high boots, the TV and radio star revealed that she was finally on her way to pick up the van that she'll be transforming into a state-of-the-art campervan.

Carol penned: "Soooooo excited.....I'm off to see my @mantruckbusuk van today in Aberystwyth. Been too busy with other things BUT TODAY is the day.... She is still in her raw state so lots of tech work here before she goes down to Thornbury and lovely @vanlifebuilds to get converted into my new home #vanlife Gonna be singing all the way on my long drive #vanlifestyle #vanlifeuk."

The presenter candidly spoke about her campervan to HELLO! as she opened up about her adventurous plans.

"I'm a Celebrity was the first time I slept under the stars for three whole weeks, no tent, just the sky and the air, and I became addicted to being outside," she said.

"I've ordered a 4x4 van and working with a company to convert it. I've got a lot of farmer friends and I want to park up in their fields."

