Carol Vorderman has fans stunned with gorgeous pair of leather trousers She looked as divine as ever!

Carol Vorderman always wows us with her gorgeous outfits and on Friday she really turned our heads in a figure-hugging pair of leather trousers.

READ: Carol Vorderman bids sad farewell in emotional post – 'We had a blast'

The former Countdown presenter modelled the pair of black trousers perfectly, and she also got in the festive spirit as she wore an eye-catching Christmas jumper. There are many zany designs when it comes to Christmas jumpers, but Carol's red garment kept it simple, as it simply had the words: "Christmas jumper," emblazoned across it. "Happy Christmas beautiful peeps," she wrote alongside some heart and Christmas tree emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman

"Getting in that festive feeling with my @the_christmas_jumper. Love it from www.theChristmas jumper.com."

MORE: Carol Vorderman sends fans wild in leather mini dress and daring thigh-high boots

SEE: Carol Vorderman rocks colourful lycra leggings to share exciting update

She then appeared to hint that she was off to a Christmas party, as she added: "Hooray lovely one @realscottmills," alongside some more Christmas tree emojis and some of glasses clinking.

Although Carol looked very festive in her jumper, she appeared to have some more seasonal clothing in her wardrobe, as there were two striking red coats that would've made Santa Claus proud.

Fans loved the star's beautiful ensemble, and rushed to the comments to shower the look, and her, with praise.

Carol looked amazing

One said: "Beautiful. Stunning and Amazing as always!! Hope you have a great day!!!" and a second added: "Happy pre Xmas Carol! XX."

And one follower appeared to lose their mind, as they enthused: "HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO YOU A BEAUTIFUL WONDERFUL RAY OF LIGHT IN THE WORLD AND A KINDRED SPIRIT! May your light shine even brighter next year! Much love! Carol Vorders + Christmas = intense happy feelings."

The star is known for her daring outfits

The 60-year-old always thrills with her looks, and over the weekend as she watched the exhilarating final round of the Formula 1 world championship, she took fans down memory lane to when she wore an enchanting leopard-print dress.

Carol had been present at the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix where she wore the jaw-dropping outfit, which she complimented with a large belt and tan ankle boots.

READ: Carol Vorderman wows in belted one-piece for exciting announcement

SEE: Carol Vorderman's lookalike daughter Katie is her twin - see uncanny photo

"#F1 2 years ago, pre covid," she wrote alongside one of the snaps that showed her posing inside the paddock.

She also shared a beautiful story about Lewis Hamilton, revealing that the seven-time world champion had sent a personal message to her mum after Carol told him that she was having her third cancer operation.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.