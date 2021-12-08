Carol Vorderman wows in belted one-piece for exciting announcement The former Countdown star looked amazing

Carol Vorderman delighted fans when she showcased a different side to her personal style on Wednesday, posing in her pilot uniform.

The 60-year-old former Countdown star looked amazing in her latest photo as she unveiled her new partnership with Starling Bank on their new Take Flight initiative, playing up to the pun by wearing her full flight gear. Carol, who is a qualified pilot, looked amazing in the khaki jumpsuit, which came complete with a waist-cinching belt.

She wore her brunette hair down loose in a sleek style and opted for natural, glowing makeup.

The star explained: "Proud to have partnered with @starlingbank on its new TAKE FLIGHT initiative.

"Together with three other brilliant judges, @chika.russell, @claud_williams_ and @explorerbelinda, Starling will be giving ten small businesses the opportunity to win a £5,000 bursary as well as expert advice on how to make their businesses thrive.

Carol looked amazing in her pilot's uniform

"Small businesses make up the backbone of our economy, and after a turbulent couple of years, 2022 is looking bright!

"So if, like me, you're a Starling customer, visit their website and find out how you can apply to be in with a chance of winning. Good luck! #ad #TakeFlight2022".

Carol is more likely to be seen in figure-hugging activewear or glamorous off-duty attire these days. Over the weekend, the TV personality rocked a festive red one-piece for her latest ensemble, and fans were left swooning over her look.

The former Countdown star usually favours figure-hugging activewear

Taking to Instagram to rock her latest attire, the presenter shared a series of selfies in a skintight red jumpsuit, complete with a daring zip detailing and cosy hooded design. Pairing the item with flattering black boots, Carol looked incredible as she posed for several snaps around the house.

"Looking fantastic in red Carol," wrote one fan, while several others left a flurry of flame emojis beneath her post.