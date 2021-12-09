Carol Vorderman rocks colourful lycra leggings to share exciting update

From dazzling on the red carpet to glowing in her workout gear, Carol Vorderman never fails to look the part, and on Thursday she did it again in a pair of eccentric printed leggings.

The former Countdown star posed for a series of photos for her Instagram page, wearing blue lycra leggings complete with white and pink pattern, along with a long-sleeved jumper and knee-high boots. Her fans loved the look writing comments like: "Funky leggings, gorgeous girl" and: "Looking stunning as always Carol."

WATCH: Carol Vorderman talks about her 'new man'

Carol posted to share an exciting update with her 191,000 followers, revealing that today is the day she collects her van ready to be turned into a state-of-the-art campervan.

The star looked amazing in her casualwear

She penned: "Soooooo excited.....I'm off to see my @mantruckbusuk van today in Aberystwyth. Been too busy with other things BUT TODAY is the day.... She is still in her raw state so lots of tech work here before she goes down to Thornbury and lovely @vanlifebuilds to get converted into my new home #vanlife Gonna be singing all the way on my long drive #vanlifestyle #vanlifeuk."

Carol is getting her van transformed into a campervan

The star candidly spoke about her campervan to HELLO!, revealing her adventurous plans. She explained: "I'm a Celebrity was the first time I slept under the stars for three whole weeks, no tent, just the sky and the air, and I became addicted to being outside. I've ordered a 4x4 van and working with a company to convert it. I've got a lot of farmer friends and I want to park up in their fields.

Adam Woodyatt has spent six months living in a campervan

"I will go and see mates more, stop off in the Lake District. I might get myself a dog, get the campfire going. I'll be able to put my blow-up paddleboards in it and it will have a hot shower and tiny kitchen. I've got a list of people who want to come with me. And anyone who says: 'Women of 60 shouldn't be doing things like this.' Well, it is happening. I've never felt freer."

She's not the only celebrity who's taken to living in a van as actor Adam Woodyatt also lived in one for six months when he was on the road. His £93,000 motorhome features a plush-yet-small seating area, a compact kitchen, a drop-down bed and plenty of storage. Dreamy!

