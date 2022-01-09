Olivia Culpo's eye-catching 'winter' look leaves fans stunned How you do LA winter

Olivia Culpo may be living in the winter like most others in the new year, but she's experiencing it a little differently from the rest.

In a post she shared where she paid tribute to the Los Angeles "winter" or lack thereof, she showed off her latest stunning look.

The model posted pictures of herself wearing a beautiful Fendi off-white button-down dress which extended far beyond her waist in tassels.

The dress featured full-sleeved cuffs and a scarf detailing, alongwith the signature Fendi pattern, while she was able to show off her lean legs as well.

She accentuated her toned legs with sheer tights that also featured a patterned design. She finished the look off with what looked like crochet-detailing heels, a brown clutch, and matching hair clips.

"Missing LA "winter"," she captioned the post, and her friends and fans were instantly enamored, letting it be known in the comments section.

Olivia wowed in a Fendi dress with patterned sheer tights

"Gorgeous. Winter everywhere else sucks lol," one wrote, with another saying: "Wow wow beauty," and a third adding: "You look amazing in your white dress. I can't get enough of your gorgeous legs in those beautiful white patterned nylons."

The former Miss Universe previously shared a video of herself donning the outfit where she showed off her sensational figure in a pair of lacy underwear.

In the clip, which she simply captioned: "GRWM," she could be seen donning lacy teal underwear and then putting on each part of her outfit, from the tights to the dress.

Olivia then strutted out in the look to her balcony, where she posed for a series of pictures she eventually shared.

The model posted a video of herself donning the outfit

Fans were quickly obsessed and complimented her on her insane figure, with one writing: "I didn't think I could become more obsessed with you but now here I am," and another simply saying: "Wow this body."

