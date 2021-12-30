Olivia Culpo shows off athletic figure in flirty cherry-print bikini The former Miss Universe served up a winning look

Olivia Culpo turned up the heat as she posted a throwback bikini snap – and it might be her best one yet. The former Miss Universe winner was reminiscing on her most-liked photos of the year as 2021 draws to an end, and a clear favourite with fans was a post from July when she was holidaying in Italy.

READ: Olivia Culpo wows in swimsuit poolside video

Olivia, 29, looked sensational in the cherry-print two-piece as she casually posed against a dreamy coastal backdrop and in front of a dining table laden with breakfast delights.

"Pics you all liked the most in 2021," Olivia captioned her carousel, before teasing her followers: "What I'm understanding here is you guys like Christian, fashion/travel and underboob. Anything else you'd like to add for 2022? Perhaps an undershirt or is that a no no??"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Culpo suffers embarrassing fashion mishap

Other photos in the carousel showed Olivia rocking some killer outfits, including a pink Chanel co-ord, cut-out dresses, and a tuxedo with high-waisted shorts.

SEE: Olivia Culpo stuns fans with short hair transformation

READ: Olivia Culpo dons knee-high boots and mini dress as she announces major news

The social media star was, also, referring to her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in her post. The NFL player, who has been dating Olivia since 2019, featured in three of the top ten snaps, kissing and cosying up to his girlfriend.

Olivia's bikini snap was a favourite with fans

During a Q&A with fans this week, the fashion influencer opened up about what makes her and Christian's long-distance relationship work. "Communication is key!!! Most of the time people are in long distance relationships because work/passions/family forces a person to live in a particular place," Olivia wrote on her Stories.

"I feel like part of really loving someone is loving them enough to care about their dreams and aspirations as much as your own. And that means respecting what they have to do to get [expletive] done!"

Her photos featuring boyfriend Christian McCaffrey were also popular

She added: "At the same time you have to make sure your needs are being met and you are secure in the relationship (this goes both ways). That's where communication comes in! Always keep it open and honest. If a need isn't being met, tell your partner. If your partner isn't meeting your needs, explain what you need and why.

"It can feel like a lot but there's no such thing as over-communicating when you're in a long-distance relationship. Communication, lots of love, and making QUALITY time a priority when you are together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.