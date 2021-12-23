Olivia Culpo teases fans with special project as she cozies up in a knit dress Ooh, what's to come?

Olivia Culpo knows how to leave fans wanting more when it comes to her sensational fashion statements, and her latest is absolutely no different.

The model took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of a new shoot she was working on, and based on her look, we can't wait!

She wore a skin-colored brown knit dress that featured an off-the-shoulder top that barely covered her up. In one of the photos, she even pulled it up so she could avoid any wardrobe malfunctions.

WATCH: Olivia Culpo's hilariously leggy antics in a black mini dress

Her hair was tied back and fell around her face in loose strands, almost like a wet look, with bold make-up and a smoky eye to match.

"Last shoot of the year, can't wait to share this project with you guys," she wrote in the caption, and fans were immediately ecstatic.

One wrote: "Omg my favorite look of yours of all time," with another saying: "Wow! Absolutely stunning."

A third added: "Hoping for a new Culpo collaboration," with one fan commenting: "YES to this glam!!!!!" Several others could only drop heart and flame emojis.

Olivia teased an upcoming project wearing a knit dress

The fashion influencer seems to be embracing the warmer winter fabrics more after truly raising the heat with a series of photos recently.

Olivia took to Instagram to share pictures of a new look, where she posed in an all-black ensemble that would make many blush.

She wore a cashmere top from NAKEDCASHMERE that she had rolled up into a crop-top along with a skirt that really stole the show.

The Blssd number went down all the way to the floor and featured a belted detail that split the skirt into two at the waist, showing off her entire leg and almost exposing more as she lay on her couch.

The model's revealing black outfit had fans absolutely stunned

She completed the look with matching knee-high stiletto boots and her sleek bob, along with a black clutch to tie it all together.

