Olivia Culpo leaves fans seriously impressed with show-stopping leather dress We love this!

Olivia Culpo always manages to leave her fans stunned, and she did it once again on Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping tour of her house.

SEE: Olivia Culpo shows off athletic figure in flirty cherry-print bikini

But while her lavish $3.5million contained everything someone could ever want, including a luxurious home pool and a marble-topped kitchen, as well as dozens and dozens of family photos, it was once again her eye-catching fashion that really caught our attention. The model opened the door to Architectural Digest in a show-stopping brown leather dress that perfectly hugged her body, as she held her prized pet pooch, Oliver Sparkles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Olivia Culpo shows off her Olympic dive

The house tour showed off even more of the former Miss Universe's enviable house, including a pool table and a granite coffee table on a balcony.

READ: Olivia Culpo teases fans with special project as she cozies up in a knit dress

LOOK: Olivia Culpo sends temperatures through the roof in a crop-top and skirt combo

The star was very "excited" to be featured in the magazine, and she wrote a lengthy caption to share her enthusiasm with her fans.

"I'm so excited to share this! It's always been a dream to be featured in @archdigest," she said. "I remember the days I thought owning my own home would never be possible, nevermind being featured in a magazine I admire so much.

"@jessdiabstudio thank you for bringing this vision to life and for not killing me when it took me forever to make every single decision. You are a saint!! So patient, organized, and thorough.

Olivia looked divine in her ensemble

"I learned so much through this experience, one being that I'm a painfully slow decision maker, but also the thrill of imprinting a little bit of your essence and personality into a space through design."

She concluded: "A true form of self expression and very cathartic. What a cool experience."

SEE: Olivia Culpo leaves fans stunned with fantastic change to hairstyle

WOW: Olivia Culpo majorly turns up the heat in risqué tank top photo

And fans were blown away by the tour, and her outfit, as one enthused: "I mean WOW," and a second added: "So beautiful, Olivia."

A third complimented: "This is amazing Olivia! So much inspo for my new house, thanx a lot," while a fourth commented: "Decorated so impeccably! Modern yet warm and inviting."

Olivia gave fans a tour of her jaw-dropping home

The model stunned fans earlier in the week as she posed next to another pool in a gorgeous two-piece skin-tight swimsuit with a purple and yellow pattern, featuring a sports bra top.

She also sported another outfit, a curve-hugging patterned bodysuit with extravagant feather detailing on the top with 80s style teased hair.

READ: Olivia Culpo dons knit mini dress and knee-high boots as she announces major career news

MORE: Olivia Culpo flexes her skills in chic all-black leather outfit

Fans immediately started fawning over Olivia's appearance, with one saying: "The most beautiful woman."

"Love this pin up girl look," another wrote, with a third adding: "Love the classic look," and many others simply adding heart and flame emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.