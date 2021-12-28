Olivia Culpo wows in poolside swimsuit video for important cause

Olivia Culpo wowed fans at the start of the week as she flexed her phenomenal figure in eye-catching outfits.

The model took to Instagram to post a clip of herself in a promotional campaign for Waterdrop, a reusable glass water bottle.

In the video, she sat poolside in a two-piece skin-tight swimsuit with a purple and yellow pattern, featuring a sports bra top and high-waisted bottom shorts.

WATCH: Olivia Culpo's hilariously leggy antics in a black mini dress

She also sported another outfit, a curve-hugging patterned bodysuit with extravagant feather detailing on the top with 80s style teased hair.

In the caption, she wrote: "As a great poet once said 'we don't inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children' -Emerson.

"It's my goal this New Year to use less plastic! Join me and @waterdrop in leaving the planet cleaner than we found it with small steps like switching over to this limited edition reusable glass water bottle I created. Click the link in my bio to shop."

Fans immediately started fawning over Olivia's partnership and her appearance, with one saying: "The most beautiful woman."

Olivia championed an important cause with a poolside video

"Love this pin up girl look," another wrote, with a third adding: "Love the classic look," and many others simply adding heart and flame emojis.

The fashion influencer recently teased a special project to her fans with another Instagram post she shared last week.

Olivia took to her social feed to give fans a sneak peek of a new shoot she was working on, and based on her look, we can't wait!

She wore a skin-colored brown knit dress that featured an off-the-shoulder top that barely covered her up. In one of the photos, she even pulled it up so she could avoid any wardrobe malfunctions.

Her hair was tied back and fell around her face in loose strands, almost like a wet look, with bold make-up and a smoky eye to match.

She teased an upcoming project wearing a knit dress

"Last shoot of the year, can't wait to share this project with you guys," she wrote in the caption, and fans were immediately ecstatic.

