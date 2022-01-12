Salma Hayek dazzles in gold gown in star-studded throwback as she celebrates incredible achievement Congratulations to the team!

Salma Hayek is currently on a relaxing vacation and shared that she'd received some news that put her on cloud nine.

The actress took to social media to reveal that she and the rest of the cast of her most recent release, House of Gucci, were nominated for an AARP Award.

She shared a snapshot of the cast at the London premiere event for the movie, where she dazzled attendees in a gold gown.

The floor-length number featured a pleated design and a cinched waist that accentuated her hourglass figure, which she teamed with wavy hair.

In the photo, she stood alongside her castmates Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Camille Cottin, and Jack Huston.

Salma wrote in the caption: "So honored to be part of the cast of @houseofguccimovie who just got nominated for the AARP Movies for grownups awards in the category of best ensemble cast."

Salma celebrated her House of Gucci cast nomination with a throwback

Fans took to the comments to share congratulatory messages for the actress, with one writing: "Congratulations!!! That's Awesome," and another saying: "Proud of you," with many using applause and heart emojis.

The Frida star is having a fantastic time while on her tropical getaway, delighting fans with many lush snapshots, including some of her in swimsuits.

In one of her recent posts, she sported a barely-there blue bikini that showed off her shape, which she wore while taking a dive in the stunning blue ocean, although she wasn't necessarily feeling the best as the cold water got to her.

In the first shot, amid the beautiful scenery, the actress could be seen reeling from the frigid waters, while shivering in the second shot as she'd doused herself in more of it.

The actress embraced the frigid ocean water in a blue bikini

In the caption, she wrote: "The pain and pleasure of cold water #pleasure #oceanlife," with a matching emoji.

