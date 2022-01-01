Salma Hayek, 55, wows in chic black swimsuit on Instagram as she hopes for a "healthy 2022" 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Salma Hayek's 19.6 million Instagram followers had a very special new year treat from the House of Gucci actress.

Ringing in the new year, 55-year-old Salma posted a photo of herself wearing a black halterneck swimsuit, and she captioned it: "May this new year bring you the awareness of your own strength. Happy, healthy 2022."

Salma Hayek appears to be wearing a Melissa Odabash one-piece in her strong NYE photo

The Oscar-nominated actress is clearly enjoying a bit of well-deserved rest and relaxation after a very busy 2021 with the release of FOUR movies; Bliss, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Eternals and House of Gucci.

Back in November she posted a rare downtime picture of herself taking a nap on a hammock whilst wearing an incredible teal one-piece.

"Nothing like a hammock siesta to recover from promoting 2 movies back-to-back," she captioned the stunning picture.

Salma deserves a rest after a busy 2021

Salma recently confirmed in an interview with Smallzy's Celebrity Small Talk podcast that she has signed into a multi-film contract with Marvel. She said: "I did sign multiple movie deals! It was kind of fun being part of this...secret society that you have to protect so fearlessly."

