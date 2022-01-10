Salma Hayek wows in a blue bikini for unexpected new beachside photos

Salma Hayek is having a fantastic time while on vacation to celebrate the new year and decompress from a packed 2021.

Her latest social media post is more proof of it as the actress left fans absolutely stunned in a blue bikini.

The barely there two-piece sported a simple solid colored design that accentuated her curves and showed off her shape.

Salma wore it while taking a dive in the stunning blue ocean, but she wasn't necessarily feeling the best as the cold water got to her.

In the first shot, amid the beautiful scenery, the actress could be seen reeling from the frigid waters, while shivering in the second shot as she'd doused herself in more of it.

In the caption, she wrote: "The pain and pleasure of cold water #pleasure #oceanlife," with a matching emoji, and fans were quickly enamored.

"Salma keep doing whatever it is you just keep getting younger," one wrote, with another saying: "That view and that water looks amazing! I'd be happy to just sit on the beach," and many others simply resorting to heart-eyed and flame emojis.

Salma embraced the frigid ocean water in a blue bikini

The House of Gucci star has been leaving fans absolutely stunned over the past few weeks with her swimsuit snaps from her tropical getaway.

She recently left jaws on the floor with a curve-hugging leopard-print swimsuit she wore in a poolside picture she posted on her social media.

Salma paired the low-cut piece with sunglasses as she posed in a chair with a cup of coffee near the pool, and she couldn't have looked more sensational.

In the caption, she wrote: "First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year. #lunes #cafe @ysl."

The actress sipped on her first coffee in a leopard-print swimsuit

Fans were, once again, truly in awe as many were rendered speechless by the shot, resorting to a variety of celebratory emojis and flames instead.

