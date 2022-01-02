Salma Hayek looks fabulous in backless swimsuit as she prepares for new adventures The Frida actress is looking ahead to the new year

Salma Hayek is feeling positive about the new year and has shared an uplifting post on social media at the beginning of 2022.

The Frida actress took to Instagram on New Year's Day to share a gorgeous picture of herself taking a dip in the ocean, dressed in a backless black swimsuit and a red sarong.

In the caption, the 55-year-old actress wrote: "Ready for new adventures." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look beautiful," while another wrote: "What a fantastic picture." A third simply added a fire emoji.

The 55-year-old ended 2021 on a high following a hugely successful year work wise, which saw her star in a number of hit films including Marvel's Eternals, alongside other A-listers including Angelina Jolie, and House of Gucci.

The actress is now enjoying some much-deserved downtime with her loved ones over the holidays, although it is not known where she is vacating.

Earlier in the year, Salma opened up about how she prepares for her holidays, and got refreshingly honest about body confidence.

Salma Hayek looked sensational in a backless swimsuit

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she said, before adding that she took a lot of her selfies after she got down to her ideal size.

"I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame in it because it was the first week of the vacation."

When she heard the world was going back into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, she decided she wasn’t going to deprive herself a second longer.

The Hollywood star often shares vacation photos

“After that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again."

Salma also previously shared the secrets of her flawless physique and revealed she’s 100 per cent natural. She told People magazine: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticise myself so much.

Salma credits her incredible figure to a healthy, balanced diet

"Now, when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don't see, I think about how much I'm going to like me in ten years."

Salma credits good posture and a healthy, balanced diet for looking and feeling so great.

