Salma Hayek stuns in tropical leopard-print swimsuit photo you need to see to believe

Salma Hayek truly knows how to enter the new year with a bang as she set social media alight with another one of her sensational swimsuit photos.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a poolside snap of herself from the stunning vistas of her tropical getaway.

Salma wore a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit featuring a very low-cut neckline that perfectly accentuated her curves and gave her an hourglass figure.

She paired the piece with sunglasses as she posed in a chair with a cup of coffee near the pool, and she couldn't have looked more stunning.

In the caption, she wrote: "First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year. #lunes #cafe @ysl."

Fans were truly in awe as many were rendered speechless by the shot, resorting to a variety of celebratory emojis and flames instead.

Salma sipped on her first coffee in a leopard-print swimsuit

One did comment: "So beautiful," with another saying: "Beautiful view," and a third adding: "How the hell is she 55," and one writing: "Oh what a stellar shot!"

The actress is clearly feeling upbeat about the new year, as she shared another swimsuit shot of herself right at the beginning of the year with an uplifting thought.

The Frida star shared a gorgeous picture of herself on New Year's Day taking a dip in the ocean, dressed in a backless black swimsuit and a red sarong. In the caption, the 55-year-old actress wrote: "Ready for new adventures."

The actress looked sensational in a backless swimsuit

Salma ended 2021 on a high following a hugely successful year work wise, which saw her star in a number of hit films including The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds, Marvel's Eternals, alongside other A-listers like Angelina Jolie, and the also star-studded House of Gucci.

