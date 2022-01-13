Isla Fisher floors fans in chic gold mini dress in jaw-dropping new appearance The Wolf Like Me star looked amazing

Isla Fisher is winning rave reviews for her incredible wardrobe as she continues to promote her new show, Wolf Like Me.

MORE: Isla Fisher stuns in low-cut swimsuit for jaw-dropping beach photo

The Australian actress is pulling out all the stops for her TV appearances and gave fans a glimpse at not one, but two incredible outfits this week. For her stint on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, Isla looked sensational in a gold Versace Jeans Couture mini dress that featured the designer's iconic leather buckle detailing on the shoulders and a plunging neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for Isla Fisher's new drama Wolf Like Me

Isla teamed her figure-hugging frock with a pair of black patent slingbacks and wore her fiery tresses in long loose waves, adding a soft golden glow with a dewy complexion and winged eyeliner.

If that wasn't enough, the actress also shared a peek at her look for her appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday morning.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Isla Fisher

MORE: Isla Fisher's exceptionally rare family photo sends fans into a tailspin

Isla once again looked incredible, rocking a chic white knitted mini dress that highlighted her long, lean legs to perfection, adding height to her petite frame with a pair of black stilettos.

Isla turned heads in her Versace mini dress

Her dress featured a pleated skirt with deep pockets, lace sleeves and bodice, and a high neckline.

Styling her hair in a similar fashion, Isla opted to switch up her makeup by adding a dramatic smokey eye and a bold berry lip.

After sharing her looks on Instagram, Isla penned: "Sick of me yet? If not, catch me on Live with Kelly and Ryan tomorrow morning talking about #wolflikeme and the brilliant @joshgad and #arieldonoghue and the incomparable @abeforsythe."

Isla stunned in two beautiful mini dresses

Fans felt the opposite and couldn't get enough of her head-turning looks, with one responding: "Never get sick of you stunning, gorgeous, hot Isla."

A second said: "So beautiful and I love the dress." A third added: "Gawd you're unbelievably gorgeous and absolutely breathtaking."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.