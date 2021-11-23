Isla Fisher's exceptionally rare family photo sends fans into a tailspin The actress has three children with Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher had a heartwarming family moment which she shared with her social media followers on Instagram - much to their delight.

The Australian star reveled in the fall weather in the snapshot she shared with fans in the autumnal setting.

MORE: Isla Fisher leaves fans doing a double-take with photos alongside her redheaded 'sisters'

In the photos, Isla was taking a stroll through some picturesque woodlands and the man by her side got fans talking.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity siblings - when stardrom runs in the family

The mother-of-three had her arms wrapped around an older gentleman and there were colorful leaves all around.

Isla was beaming from ear to ear and her companion looked equally as thrilled to be in her company.

MORE: Isla Fisher stuns in low-cut swimsuit for jaw-dropping beach photo

MORE: Everything you need to know about Isla Fisher

Her fans were excited to find out who the man was and found it heartwarming when they discovered it was her dad, Brian.

Isla and her dad looked so happy

"Great shots with big smiles," wrote one, while a second said: "You are seriously the cutest."

Isla and her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, share three children and recently relocated from Los Angeles to Australia. But it didn't look like Isla was in sunny Down Under.

SEE: Inside Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's Australian home with their three children

Fans pointed out that Isla's father was Scottish and she may therefore be in the UK visiting him.

Isla and Sacha keep their children off their social media

The shared photos were welcomed as both Isla and Sacha are notoriously private when it comes to their personal life, which she spoke about to Marie Claire Australia.

"Motherhood is actually my favorite topic but I keep it private," she said. "I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age.

"I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny."

She added: "All kids have the right to just be kids and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about mine."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.