Chelsea Handler braves the cold – in just a bikini!

Temperatures have plunged this winter season, but that hasn't stopped funny lady Chelsea Handler from heading out to ski in nothing but a bikini!

The 46-year-old showed off her phenomenal physique in the two-piece that was decorated with a stunning pattern as she made an exciting announcement concerning her current tour, Vaccinated and Horny. Alongside her bikini, Chelsea also rocked a pair of blue ski boots, a pair of thick ski socks to keep the lower half of her legs nice and toasty and an adorable knit hat. Her hair was done up in pigtails, with some of the blonde strands flowing down her shoulders.

In her caption, she joked: "I just found out that due to popular demand we are adding a SECOND Los Angeles show on May 5th.

"To celebrate, I thought why not ski through the woods, and then found a mason jar of weed and my favorite vodka!"

Unsurprisingly, here fans were blown away by the spectacular photo, as one wrote: "Haha and all this magic while freaking rocking a bikini on skis in January."

Another said: "Going to melt that snow," while a third enthused: "You are slaying that bikini girl."

The star stunned in her bikini

And many others shared their hopes that Chelsea would do a show in their home towns, while several were just rendered speechless and commented with flame emojis.

Chelsea is no stranger to wowing with her bikini body, and back in November she sizzled on the beach as she enjoyed a romantic date with boyfriend Jo Koy.

The Chelsea Does star looked incredible in a tiny black bikini, highlighting her sculpted abs and long legs as she joked around with her comedian beau.

Chelsea has a stunning array of swimwear

She couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she confidently stood in the sand in her skimpy two-piece.

The TV star accessorised with some simple gold jewelry and a pair of dark shades, pulling her sea-soaked hair up into a high bun.

Her boyfriend was clearly happy with his view as he shared a clip of Chelsea flaunting her insane figure, calling her the "woman of my dreams".

