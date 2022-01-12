Avril Lavigne serves punk princess in stunning new photos

Avril Lavigne has been serving looks right, front and center recently and her latest ensemble is no different as she covers Harper's Bazaar.

The Girlfriend hitmaker sizzled in a tiny white crop top and she finished the look with a pair of skinny jeans, that had the word 'marvellous' printed across them. She fully resembled a punk princess for the daring photoshoot, especially with the tips of her hair died in red and rocking some bold makeup.

And just to make sure that fans were that extra bit excited for the shoot, she then teased her new music in the caption. "'LOVE IT WHEN YOU HATE ME' this Friday. Featuring @bear," she wrote.

Her followers headed to the comments en masse to rave about the news, including boyfriend Mod Sun who added: "It's bouta be crazy! This song is so good."

Another enthused: "Let's ggoooooooooooo Avril," while a third questioned: "OMG is [it] coming with the music video????"

A fourth wrote: "I am HYPED UP for this album," and a fifth said: "HELL YEAHHH!!! I CAN'T WAITTT!!!"

Others were in love with the 37-year-old's look as they posted flame and heart emojis.

She looked sensational

Avril has been sharing other looks from her amazing shoot, and she stunned fans on Tuesday when she posed in an oversized leather jacket with statement shoulders and an all-black outfit underneath and her hair in two tiny buns.

She then went the opposite route with an all-white look as well, this time comprising of a dramatic dress which featured intricate detailing behind which she bared her legs and wore combat boots.

The most eye-catching of the lot was a leather skin-colored corset mini-dress she wore with skin-tight black pants, featuring cut-outs running all down the sides and a low-cut neckline which she hid with her blonde and red hair.

The entire shoot was flawless

The pop-punk superstar recently delighted fans with her performance for Dick Clark's Rockin New Year's Eve 2022 special as she donned another memorable look.

Avril wore a black prom mini-dress, featuring a leather corseted top and a puffy ruffled skirt that she paired with a Happy New Year crown and black combat boots for her routine.

