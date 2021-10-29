Isla Fisher looked like the ultimate beach babe during a recent trip to Perth with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen and their three children.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic star took to Instagram on Thursday to share some gorgeous throwback photos from her vacation back to her home city, including a sultry image of her sprawled out on the beach. Isla looked incredible wearing a low-cut polka dot swimsuit that highlighted her toned figure and endless legs as she stretched out on the sand.

Her fiery red hair glistened in the sun, and she added a retro pair of pink-rimmed square sunglasses. Another image saw her swap her one-piece for some denim shorts and a simple white T-shirt as she sat at a makeshift bar in a friend's garden.

A third photo revealed another outfit change, this time a patterned maxi dress and cosy cardigan for a sunset trip to the beach. Isla simply captioned the photos: "Missing you".

Her fans were quick to react to the stunning images, with one responding: "Stunning!" A second said: "Why so beautiful?" A third added: "Looking good hot stuff."

Isla looked gorgeous in her polka dot swimsuit

Isla and her family relocated back to her native Australia just before the COVID-19 pandemic began, with the actress admitting she feels "safe" in her home country.

"I just feel so safe, I suppose the word is cosy, when I'm in Australia. It's where I grew up," she told Stellar magazine in March.

Isla and Sacha have been married since 2010

"I'm the happiest when I'm home. I miss it when I'm not here. I don't feel any pressure when I'm in Australia. I don't have to say or do or be anything. I mean, I don't even have to wear shoes."

Isla also told Marie Claire of her decision to move home: "I feel like I can be myself in Australia. I love the people. I love the colors and the sights and the taste and the smells. And there’s something about being home which is just... it feels very magical."

