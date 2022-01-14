Salma Hayek commands attention in revealing dress – fans react The Eternals star shared several photos on Instagram

Salma Hayek's fans were left not knowing where to look after she shared several jaw-dropping photos of herself in revealing outfits.

The Eternals actress took a trip down memory lane and posted throwback snaps that saw her modeling a variety of yellow-hued ensembles. One eye-catching dress left little to the imagination, with Salma exposing plenty of cleavage in a billowing ball gown. Another snap saw the actress flash her toned legs in a pretty, ruffled dress as she posed on a beach.

A third show-stopping look saw Salma pair a swimsuit, that had revealing cut-outs along her waist and hips, with an exaggerated maxi skirt.

Captioning the images, Salma wrote: "I'm taking you in a #yellow submarine #tbt."

Fans were blown away by her risqué images, with one responding: "Mama Mia!" followed by three heart-eyes emojis.

A second said: "No words. Only emotions." A third added: "Breathtakingly beautiful," and a fourth remarked: "Then God said, 'Watch what I can make.'"

Salma looked incredible in all her yellow ensembles

Salma is currently on a relaxing vacation but took time out on Wednesday to share her joy after it was announced that she and the cast of her most recent release, House of Gucci, have been nominated for an AARP Award.

She shared a snapshot of herself and her co-stars at the London premiere, where she dazzled attendees in a gold gown. The floor-length number featured a pleated design and a cinched waist that accentuated her hourglass figure, which she teamed with wavy hair.

Salma celebrated her House of Gucci cast nomination with a throwback

In the photo, she stood alongside her castmates Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Camille Cottin, and Jack Huston.

Salma wrote in the caption: "So honored to be part of the cast of @houseofguccimovie who just got nominated for the AARP Movies for grownups awards in the category of best ensemble cast."

Fans took to the comments to share congratulatory messages, with one writing: "Congratulations!!! That's awesome," and another said: "Proud of you."

