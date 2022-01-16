Olivia Culpo dons risqué dress as she addresses recent issue That's one way to make a statement

Olivia Culpo took to social media to address a recent controversy regarding her fashion, posing in a jaw-dropping outfit as she did so.

The model shared pictures of herself from her vacation on Instagram that showed her wearing a very revealing dress that left nothing to the imagination.

The dress featured string detailing along the sides that tied together while also showcasing the side view of her body and legs.

The revealing Aya Muse outfit allowed her to freely walk about while still remaining relatively covered up and she paired it with matching heels, a head band, and a brown clutch.

"Please use caution while using the overheard bins [sic] as items may have shifted during flight," she captioned her shots, referring to her recent issue with American Airlines.

Fans in the comments were divided in their stance on the issue, however many raved over her outfit, sharing heart and flame emojis, along with comments like: "Items for sure shifted," and: "If you got it show it."

Olivia donned a very revealing dress to address her recent airline controversy

The former Miss Universe alleged that she was asked to cover up before boarding an American Airlines flight to Cabo, Mexico last week.

The 29-year-old's sister Aurora took to Instagram to claim that the airline officials at the boarding gate asked her to "cover up" her black sports bra which she had worn with black cycling shorts and a longline cardigan.

They were joined by Olivia's boyfriend Christian McCaffrey who offered her a gray hoodie which she wore in response.

"Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit," Aurora said in the video, adding: "She looks cute. She looks appropriate."

But she added: "No. They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on, otherwise she can't get on the plane."

The model wore a black sports bra with cycling shorts and a longline cardigan

The former Miss Universe made it to the resort eventually, even sharing pictures of the sunset on their first night watching fireworks, writing: "Home for the next few days."

