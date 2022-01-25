Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in all-leather outfit with a twist The model made a big fashion statement

Elizabeth Hurley hung up her bikini for a very different look on Tuesday - and she killed it!

The swimwear designer and actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram and she was wearing black leather in a unique way.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley glows in pink as she opens up about health in heartfelt post

Elizabeth, 56, rocked a blazer, white shirt and a pair of statement short shorts in the place of a skirt or pants. Her hair was worn loose and Elizabeth sported a huge grin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley wows in yellow bikini

She thanked the photographer in the caption which read: "Thank u wondrous @ellenvonunwerth."

Her fans said she looked "gorgeous," and, "stunning," and wrote: "That look suits you. Very cool Elizabeth."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is unbelievably gorgeous as she poses in red bikini

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley shows off blonde hair transformation – and she looks like a goddess

Others demanded to know why she doesn't age and asked for her beauty secrets.

Elizabeth rocked leather hot pants and matching blazer

Elizabeth has previously opened up about her approach to her wellness regime and told The Sunday Times' magazine Style that she follows some simple but effective tips.

"I haven't eaten processed food for 100 years. I don't eat sweets, I drink little alcohol, I don't smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learnt to eat lighter and not so late."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is an absolute bombshell in little black dress and thigh-high boots

She added: "I think one of the most transformative things that I've done is making 50 percent of what I eat vegetable matter.

Elizabeth is used to wowing people with her swimsuit selfies

"If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

And while she is very careful with what she ingests, Elizabeth also leaves some space for her all-time favorite treat, peanut butter.

"I have one spoon, then another," she admitted. "And I've emptied the jar before you know it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.