Mary J. Blige stuns in a bikini to celebrate 50th birthday The singer looks half her age - and gave us all the fitness inspo we need

50 where?! Mary J. Blige played no games as she rang in her 50th birthday, sharing a snap of herself striking a fierce pose in the ocean wearing a gold snakeskin-print bikini.

The "Thick of It" singer, who appeared to be enjoying a tropical vacation to celebrate her big day, looked half her age as she showed off her toned physique with her skin shimmering in the sun - and gave us total fitness inspo while she was at it.

Mary J. Blige stuns in a gold halter bikini for her 50th birthday

“Tough love is the therapy #maryjfly”, Mary captioned the shot Monday, further proving that after her split from husband Kendu Isaacs in 2016, she just kept glowing up. The iconic songstress kept the snaps coming, sharing another that showed her platinum blonde braids cascading down her side, as she hit a side pose and showed off her abs. “#WheretheMoneyReside,” she captioned it, referring to a viral clip of a car salesman popping out of the trunk of a car and singing the phrase.

The iconic singer looks half her age

“You look a freakin mazing,” Tamar Braxton wrote, while Missy Elliott added, “You Snappin! Happy Birthday sis! Miss you much.” Fans also raved about the photos, with one writing, “break the internet Mary,” and another added, “I know that’s right.”

If that wasn’t enough to make her fans and friends lose their minds, Mary added one more Instagram visual - a drone video of herself kicking back in a lounge chair on the empty beach with a glass of champagne in her hand. And why not? This is how you celebrate 50.

Prior to these snaps, Mary had been relatively low key on her Instagram, only sharing the occasional selfie, but it’s safe to say when she brings it, she brings it. Back in November, the songstress encouraged fans to go vote with a photo of herself in a gold top, a black leather jacket, and over-the-knee boots. “Mood #GOVOTE,” she captioned it.

Mary J. Blige encourages fans to vote in a sultry look

We’re looking forward to seeing what this new year brings for Mary - and any other moments she decides to slay our Instagram feeds.

