Amanda Holden looks flawless in show-stopping monochromatic dress The Britain's Got Talent judge turned heads

Amanda Holden never fails to impress us with her amazing fashion, and she really pushed the boat out on Tuesday with a stunning monochromatic outfit.

The Britain's Got Talent star was snapped walking to the Heart Radio studios in an all-red outfit that hugged her figure, and came complete with its own cape! And that wasn't the only surprise that the outfit had, as when she took to her Instagram Stories, Amanda showed off the jaw-dropping sleeves that came with it. She stood with her hands on her hips, as the sleeves draped down her sides.

WATCH: Amanda Holden models satin rainbow dress

And her look wouldn't have been complete without a bold shoe choice, and she definitely had one of those with a pair of matching red heels.

And as is customary with an Amanda fashion post, she shared a video of her strutting around in the ensemble, and the video enhanced the outfit's quality, as the sleeves billowed out as she strolled.

In the caption, she joked: "#capedcrusader," and added a crying with laughter emoji.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes, and were quick to compliment the mother-of-two, with This Morning star Ruth Langsford saying: "Lady (Hmmm!) in Red!" and friend Ashley Roberts added: "Serve it up sis," alongside a chili pepper emoji.

Amanda's outfit was flawless

"Best dressed beautiful lady," a third chimed in, while a fourth wrote: "Absolutely as stunning as always," and a fifth penned: "WOW! You look stunning."

Amanda has always wowed us with her outfits, and as the latest series of Britain's Got Talent started recording, she stunned in a daring sheer top.

Look at those sleeves!

Dressed to impress, Amanda rocked a lilac ensemble including the most incredible sparkly top. Layered over a nude-coloured bra, her sheer top featured long sleeves and cut-out shoulders, and it was embellished with hundreds of crystals.

She teamed it with high-waisted flared trousers that highlighted her toned waist, a matching bag and coordinating heels.

Beauty-wise, Amanda wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail with strands framing her face and enhanced her sun-kissed holiday glow with dewy skin and pink lips.

