Olivia Culpo stuns with look-alike sisters in lush swimsuit video

Olivia Culpo is bringing the heat – and her sisters – to her latest Instagram post. The model just shared yet another stunning bikini-clad post from her latest tropical vacation in Los Cabos, and this time, she included her sisters.

The Rhode Island native is notoriously from a big family, and she is known to share all of their shenanigans with her five million Instagram followers.

WATCH: Olivia Culpo's hilariously leggy antics in a black mini dress

The latest video of the clan features Olivia and her sisters, Aurora, who is a mother of two, and Sophia, who is dating a football player, Braxton Berrios, just like her older sister Olivia, whose boyfriend is Christian McCaffrey.

Model Kristen Louelle also appeared in the video, where the girls appear on a yacht sporting tiny bikinis, walking and dancing towards the camera as Right Said Fred's song I'm Too Sexy plays in the background.

Olivia and her sisters strutted in bikinis for a fun clip while on vacation

The fan favorite of the video was without a doubt older sister Aurora, who rather than strut like the rest of the girls, put her hands and knees up to walk in a much more comedic fashion.

Olivia captioned the video: "Pick your runway fighter" and her comments were quickly inundated with votes for Aurora.

Olivia has had fans' jaws drop, and envy spike with her latest pictures from vacation, showing off not only her impressive physique but the stunning settings and sunsets as well.

The model has dazzled her fans with her sunset pictures

A recent post with her boyfriend had fans truly go wild, as the heartthrob pair posed on their boat with emerald green waters behind them.

Both showed off their insanely toned abs, Olivia wearing a deep red two-piece and Christian wearing navy swimming trunks.

Olivia and Christian posed for a steamy vacation snap

Many of their friends dropped heart emojis and termed them "couple goals" while a fan commented: "How dare y'all be this good looking."

Another wrote: "This boy needs to put a ring on this girl," with a third saying: "Never fair how absurdly hot you both are."

