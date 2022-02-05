Lily James sends fans wild in striking neon suit – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stepping out in head to toe Versace for The Late Late Show with James Corden on Friday, Lily James put together the most striking ensemble, as she teamed a bright orange crop top with a neon pink two-piece suit.

Expertly accessorised, the TV star completed her outfit with metallic gold stilettos and matching hoop earrings. Sweeping her dark locks up into a mid ponytail, Lily opted for a dramatic makeup look, as she combined a brown smokey eyeshadow with a honey-hued blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss that complimented her suit – so glam!

Lily wowed in head to toe Versace

Dressed by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Lily's stylist shared a number of gorgeous snaps of the actress on Instagram, captioned: "Brits Abroad @lilyjamesofficial @j_corden."

Sparking a major reaction from fans, one wrote: "I love her outfit, she is perfect." Meanwhile, another commented, "Omg! She's really gorgeous in Pink and Orange," and a third replied, "OBSESSED."

GET THE LOOK:

Neon pink blazer, $82 / £58, and matching trousers, $55 / £38, ASOS

Over the last few weeks, the brunette beauty has been busy promoting her new show Pam & Tommy, which is now available to watch on Disney+.

Helmed by Lily and her co-star Sebastian Stan, the series takes a closer look at the short-lived marriage between Baywatch's Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee - as well as the lengthy battle that she endured to reclaim a very personal part of their relationship.

Earlier in the week the actress headed to an interview with Jimmy Kimmel

Earlier this week, Lily headed to another interview with Jimmy Kimmel to promote her latest project, wearing an incredible all-black outfit.

Donning a co-ord by Magda Butrym, the actress wowed in a floral crop top and matching metallic trousers. Looking every inch the Hollywood star, she added a pair of tinted sunglasses, black Jimmy Choo pumps and sparkling silver jewellery by Anita Ko.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam & Tommy

Since its release, Pam & Tommy has received high praise from audiences, with many praising Lily's performance in particular.

Taking to social media to discuss the first few episodes, one fan said: "I'm only two minutes in and I already smell an Emmy for Lily James. Her take on Pamela is so uncanny I was almost convinced it was her."

Another echoed this, writing: "Episode two of @PamAndTommy and I'm already hooked. By far the best miniseries ever! Lily James plays the role of Pamela Anderson so well."

