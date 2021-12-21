Here's how you can watch Lily James' scandalous new series Pam & Tommy in the UK The Downton Abbey star plays Pamela Anderson in the new drama

Lily James' new drama Pam & Tommy has finally found a home in the UK – and we're so excited to watch it!

MORE: Hawkeye: viewers have emotional reaction to Disney+ show

The series, which will see the Downton Abbey actress and Marvel star Sebastian Stan transform into on nineties couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, will be available to stream on Wednesday 2 February 2022, exclusively on Disney+ in the UK.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam & Tommy

The eight-part series will focus on the Baywatch star's short-lived marriage to the Mötley Crüe drummer - and the rather lengthy battle she had to reclaim a very personal part of their relationship. As per the official synopsis from Hulu: "The eight-episode comedic limited series tells the true story of the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee."

MORE: Everything you need to know about Downton Abbey star Lily James' love life

MORE: 13 streaming highlights to watch on Christmas Day from Netflix to Disney+

However, while the tape will play a major part in the series, the story will also focus on Pam and Tommy's relationship going back to the whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for four days in 1995 and their multi-million dollar court battle against those who stole and distributed the video.

Lily James plays Baywatch star Pamela Anderson in the eight-part series

When the first trailer for the series was released earlier this year, fans couldn't believe how uncannily similar to Pamela LilY looked with peroxide blonde hair and prosthetics on both her face and her body.

They wasted no time in taking to Twitter to praise both Lily and the hair and make-up team for transforming the Mamma Mia 2 star.

The actress will star opposite Marvel star Sebastian Stan

"Lily James is so underrated, I'm honestly shocked to see her transformation this good," one said, while another wrote: "Whoever did Lily James' make up in Pam and Tommy deserves ALL the awards." A third added: "I still can't believe that's Lily James. I'm so hyped to see this!"

MORE: The real reason Lily James didn't appear in the Downton Abbey film revealed

Joining Lily and Sebastian in the series are a number of big names, including comedy actors Seth Rogan and Nick Offerman. They will play two real-life figures involved in the distribution of Pamela's sex tape named Rand and Milton Ingley, also known as Uncle Miltie.

Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling and Mozhan Marnò, best known for her role in House of Cards, will also star. Additional cast include Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga and Spencer Granese.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox