Pam & Tommy: viewers all saying the same thing about Lily James’ scandalous new series The Downton Abbey star plays Pamela Anderson in the new drama

Pam & Tommy has finally landed on Disney+ this week and it seems that viewers didn't waste a single second before getting stuck in.

The series, which stars Downton Abbey star Lily James alongside Marvel actor Sebastian Stan as infamous nineties couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, has received high praise from audiences. Taking to social media to discuss the first few episodes, which are available to watch now on Disney+ in the UK and on Hulu in the US, viewers couldn't help but gush about the series - and in particular Lily’s performance…

WATCH: Lily James looks incredible as she transforms for Pam & Tommy

One fan said: “I'm only two minutes in and I already smell an Emmy for Lily James. Her take on Pamela is so uncanny I was almost convinced it was her.”

Another echoed this, writing: "Episode two of @PamAndTommy and I’m already hooked. By far the best miniseries ever! Lily James plays the role of Pamela Anderson so well.”

Someone else added: “I'm blown away by the hair, make-up and prosthetic work on #PamAndTommy I still can't get over the fact it's Lily James!” while a fourth gushed: “WOW LILY JAMES!!!!! She is a true chameleon. There’s nothing I have not seen her in in which she does not seamlessly fall into the role.”

Viewers have been full of praise for Lily's performance in the new series

Are you watching the series? The eight-part series focuses on the Baywatch star's short-lived marriage to the Mötley Crüe drummer - and the rather lengthy battle she had to reclaim a very personal part of their relationship.

Have you watched the series yet?

As per the official synopsis from Hulu: "The eight-episode comedic limited series tells the true story of the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee."

However, while the explicit tape plays a major part in the series, the story also focuses on Pam and Tommy's relationship going back to the whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for four days in 1995 and their multi-million dollar court battle against those who stole and distributed the video.

Joining Lily and Sebastian in the series are a number of big names, including comedy actors Seth Rogan and Nick Offerman. They play two real-life figures involved in the distribution of Pamela's sex tape named Rand and Milton Ingley, also known as Uncle Miltie.

