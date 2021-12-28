Serena and Venus Williams twin in white mini dresses you need to see to believe Two is better than one

Serena and Venus Williams are more than just sports icons, they've also quickly become style icons as well over the years.

The sisters gave fans a dose of their fashion sensibilities with Venus' latest post, as the two donned dresses to twin for their day in Miami.

Each wore similarly made white mini dresses, with Venus' featuring a plunging neckline and more plain white, while Serena's had a floral pattern.

The fits hugged their curves and showed off their phenomenally toned legs, even featuring see-through detailing in the patterns.

They each struck a pose with their outfits as they were ready to take on the day, with Venus captioning the photo: "Still twinning after all this time xoxo @serenawilliams."

Serena shared the snapshot on her own Instagram Story with a few heart emojis, and fans quickly took to the comments to fawn over the two.

"Love those dresses," one wrote, with another saying: "Legends in the true sense of the word," and many others simply dropping flame, heart, and crown emojis.

Serena and Venus gave fans a double dose in their matching white mini dresses

Serena even ventured into the fashion space with the launch of her own clothing line, S by Serena, and fans eagerly await her style-centric social media posts.

The Grand Slam ace had her fans in a tailspin when she shared a gorgeous video of herself modeling an eye-catching swimsuit on Monday.

The tennis ace looked beautiful in a low-cut pink and blue one-piece that featured a flamingo emblazoned across the front in the short snippet.

Appearing makeup-free, Serena gazed seductively into the camera with her curly hair cascading down her chest as she swayed her head from side to side.

The sports superstar stunned fans in her flamingo swimsuit

Captioning the jaw-dropping clip, Serena implied that she and her family have jetted to a sun-soaked location for the festive holidays: "I follow the sun. Where are you?" she wrote.

