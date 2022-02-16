Serena and Venus Williams dazzle fans with latest joint photo shoot The tennis stars recently celebrated several Oscar nominations

Fresh off their Oscar nominations success for the biopic about their father, King Richard, starring Will Smith, Venus and Serena Williams dazzle fans once again with their latest magazine cover.

The sisters graced the pages of Harper's Bazaar's March Legacy Issue, and the two are as stunning as they are identical.

Serena shared the cover on her Instagram Wednesday morning, with the most heartwarming caption about the wonders of sisterhood.

In the post, the tennis star wrote: "A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life."

For the cover they appear in coordinating braided hair and Cartier jewelry, both in black bathing suits creating stunning parallel images. Venus looks goddess-like standing with her arm on her hip, as her sister gently rests her head on her shoulder.

The sisters look like twins in their latest cover story

Fans raved about the sisters' latest cover, commenting: "Effortless. Timeless. Beautiful. Powerful. Simplicity" and, "Beautiful, powerful, glorious Black women!" along a slew of goat emojis to represent the acronym greatest of all time.

The headline cover reads "Venus and Serena. On their own terms." During the interview, they discuss the amount of times their story has been told, with or without their approval, and how they are finally taking control of their own narrative, particularly the portrayal of life before stardom.

Venus, Serena, and Will celebrating their movie

Their latest biopic, King Richard, is told through the eyes of their father, Richard Williams, and the battles he fought to make his two daughters both the "greatest of all time."

The sisters produced the movie along with Will Smith, who played their father, and was just nominated for Best Actor. The movie has also been nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and the actress who plays Oracene "Brandy" Williams, Venus and Serena's mother.

