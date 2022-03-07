Serena Williams shows off radiant beauty in gray dress The tennis star is also a fashion entrepreneur

Serena Williams knows how to turn heads with her impeccable sense of style, and did so once again with her latest social media post.

The tennis superstar took to her Instagram early on Monday to share a video of herself simply showing off while donning a snug gray dress.

WATCH: Serena Williams stuns in animal print swimsuit during tropical adventure

The outfit looked as comfy as could be while she held on to the waist to cinch it in and accentuate her shape, with her hair in a ponytail as she displayed her radiant good looks.

She coyly posed in the outfit as she even flipped her ponytail behind her and cheekily captioned her post: "It's too early for this," to which her official fashion line S by Serena's Instagram page responded: "Never too early."

Fans immediately inundated the comments section with flame emojis aplenty, as one wrote: "Good morning to Serena And Serena only! Stunning."

Serena donned a snug gray dress for her latest social media post

Another said: "When you are well loved, you glow....naturally!!!" and a third even commented: "There's no such thing as too early for a slay." Even the Netflix Family official account couldn't resist dropping in, writing: "Go 'head, Serena! I'm still in my sweats but you're fancy!"

The sports icon looked incredible sporting one of the dresses from her own fashion line, which recently dropped its latest collection.

The fashion entrepreneur recently announced the launch of a new collection from S by Serena with a sensational photo that showed off the chic yet timelessly stylish pieces on offer.

Standing alongside four gorgeous models of different shapes and sizes, all of whom are rocking figure-flaunting dresses of varying lengths, Serena commanded attention in her LBD that showcased her long, toned legs.

The tennis star launched her latest collection in February

Captioning the powerful photo, she penned: "New for @serena. I designed a collection of dresses inspired by strong women and our ability to show up as our best selves, always. Best Dressed available to shop now."



