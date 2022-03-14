Jada Pinkett Smith looks like a Bond girl at Critics' Choice Awards The 50-year-old star looked mesmerising

Jada Pinkett Smith graced the red carpet at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday in a striking gold gown, looking incredible as she posed alongside husband Will Smith.

The 50-year-old star looked mesmerising in an ethereal metallic dress, complete with sharp strapless neckline and structured column skirt. Jada, who is mother to musicians Jaden and Willow Smith, amped up the glamour of her golden ensemble with a diamond headpiece, highlighting her stunning features.

The Matrix star rocked a statement makeup look, adding dramatic false eyelashes, golden eyeshadow and a rosy pink lip, looking ageless as she walked arm-in-arm with husband Will.

Jada has been incredibly open about her hair loss journey in recent years, sharing glimpses on Instagram of her journey with alopecia.

Jade Pinkett Smith stole the red carpet in a gorgeous golden gown

In a recent act of self-acceptance, the Red Table Talk host opted to shave all her hair off with the help of her daughter Willow back in July - and doesn't she look fabulous?

Jada and Will tied the knot in 1997, but have recently opened up about their unconventional relationship, admitting they decided against monogamy in their marriage because they were "both miserable and clearly something had to change".

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Will explained to GQ magazine that "marriage for us can't be a prison", and that both he and his wife had engaged in other relationships over the years, although he did not go into detail about his.

While Jada didn't mention Will's interview directly, she did take to Instagram soon after to share a message about learning to "receive all the precious love".

Jada and Will have been open about their unconventional marriage

She wrote: "It's so easy to forget how this Universe is abundant with unlimited amounts of Precious Love for each and every one of us.

"May every cell in our hearts learn to receive all the Precious Love the Great Divine has in store for us all."

