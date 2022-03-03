Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body The King Richard star shares two children with wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance.

MORE: Will Smith’s daughter Willow turns heads in a birthday look no one saw coming

One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Smith posts adorable tribute to wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their kids

Willow even returned to tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez, who was the first person to ink the singer with what appeared to be an overlapping circle in a grid on the inner part of her arm.

Her new tattoo features an arm with the palm of the hand appearing to grab at black swirls that almost look like coded lettering. Clearly happy with Raymond's handy work, Willow captioned the image: "my manzz <@rayjtattoo> did it AGAIN!!"

MORE: Willow Smith's $3.1m eco-home is worlds away from family house

READ: Will Smith's daughter Willow shares distressing details of mom Jada Pinkett Smith's past

Fans were quick to react, with one replying: "It's magnificent!" A second said: "WOW! So dope." A third added: "That is absolutely exquisite," and a fourth remarked: "That looks absolutely amazing!"

Willow revealed her new ink on Instagram

Willow now has several notable tattoos, including a matching one with her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandma, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The trio got inked by the popular tattoo artist Dr. Woo during an episode of Red Table Talk last year. They each got a set of three lotus flowers in the process of blooming on their arms, with Willow's joining the intricate half-sleeve designs on her forearm.

"The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment," Willow explained of their choice in a clip posted by Jada at the time. "And we hear the saying, 'Through the mud grows the lotus'... I think all of us, from different perspectives in life have had that journey," she added.

Willow now has several tattoos all over her body

Willow also has an intricate tattoo of the Hindu goddess Saraswati on her hand, which she showed off last July just days after shaving her head on stage during a gig.

"THANK YOU for adorning me with this beautiful representation of Saraswati (सरस्वती), the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning," she captioned the post, referencing tattoo artist Anka Lavriv.

"Your energy is DIVINE and my gratitude for you is infinite! Can’t wait to get more gorgeous tats by you in the future."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.