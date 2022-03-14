Inside the 2022 Critics Choice Awards with Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Olsen, and This Is Us stars The 2022 Critics Choice awards was held in Los Angeles

The 2022 Critics Choice awards saw Hollywood’s best and brightest including Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Jessica Chastain take home the major awards of the night. But in the room, it was a celebration of film and in particular Netflix, as the streaming platform was crowned the big winner scooping best picture and best director, and cementing its status as the Oscars front runner.

Halle Berry was awarded the sixth annual SeeHer Award and she received a standing ovation from the 1000-strong crowd as she was introduced by Issa Rae.

Will was joined by wife Jada, Halle and Venus for the picture

At one point during the show, as the stars mingled during commercial breaks, she joined Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and Venus Williams at their table where they posed for pictures.

Nominee Kristen Stewart and best director winner Jane Campion were also spotted by HELLO! chatting - with hopes of a future collaboration discussed by fans - while Taylor Swift’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff was spotted with girlfriend Margaret Qualley, who was nominated for Netflix’s Maid, with the pair spending the evening cuddling together as they enjoyed the dinner and drinks including Collet champagne.

Wandavision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn were the ultimate best friends as they helped each other in the bathroom.

There, they also bumped into Jodie Turner Smith who was on the phone to a friend, but at her table she was joined by husband Joshua Jackson, who was nominated for his work in Dr Death.

Kristen was seated next to fiance Dylan

The table for NBC’s This Is Us was packed with star power, with Justin Hartley, Sterling K Brown, Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas all in attendance.

Mandy spoke proudly to HELLO! about the release of her upcoming seventh album, In Real Life, which will drop on May 13, although sadly the show's final season didn't pick up any awards.

In the lobby Succession star Kieran Culkin and Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang were spotted catching up, while Carey Mulligan was greeted by Jack and Margaret as she waited to return to her seat; guests were held back from entering the main ceremony room if they had left during acceptance speeches.

For a fourth year, actor Taye Diggs hosted the bash – but this time, he was joined by Nicole Byer, who is best known for her position as host and judge of Netflix competition series Nailed It!

Will, who was joined by tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams for the bash, gave an emotional tribute to the Williams sisters and their family, who he said "defined the American Dream."

Carey and Margaret mingled outside in the lobby

Will won the Golden Globe for Best Actor at the 2022 awards, and is also nominated for Best Actor at this year's Oscars after playing their father, Richard Williams, in King Richard.

"Thank you for entrusting me with your story," the actor kicked off his speech, which went on for nearly three minutes.

Mandy spoke of her new album

As his speech went on, Will was advised by the teleprompter that he should start wrapping up, to which he objected with: "Best actor should get a little more time, I'm just saying, I'm just saying," as the celebrities in the audience cheered him on and laughed along with him.

Director Jane, who also received a standing ovation for her win, sharing during her speech that she was in awe of being sat near Venus and Serena but quipped that they "are such marvels but you do not play against the guys like I have to," which led to huge cheers throughout the crowds.

