Christina Aguilera styles her skin-tight leather dress in the most unexpected way

Christina Aguilera's arrival at the 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards was a showstopper for all the right reasons. The Dirrty singer has always pushed the boundaries of mainstream pop and her outfit on Sunday night was equally cutting edge.

When the singer arrived on the red carpet, onlookers clamoured to get a clear view of Christina's skin-tight leather dress and most intriguingly, the eye-catching accessory that she was wearing underneath. Christina coolly obliged and revealed through a daring thigh high split that underneath her deep green, double-breasted leather coat dress she had donned a pair of seemingly endless silver mesh stiletto boots. The silver chainmail effect was dazzling under the flashing lights.

Christina's look was completed by bright white diamonds which adorned her ears, fingers, elegant sunglasses, and a long necklace that drew attention to the daring plunge neck of the dress.

Christina dazzled from head to toe

The former The Voice US judge star arrived on the red carpet with celebrity makeup artist and close friend Etienne Ortega, whom Christina later presented with the Makeup Artist of the Year award. It is likely that Etienne created Christina's beauty look for the night, including neutral brown lipstick and feline eye makeup washed with a subtle green shade which emphasised her blue-green eyes are very much his style.

Christina and Etienne arrived in style

Etiennne, this years Makeup Artist of the Year, is well known for creating similar beauty looks for Kris Jenner, Lana Del Ray and Paris Hilton.

Christina wore her platinum blonde hair swept up into a slick hip length ponytail which Etienne occasionally helped her sweep aside to show off the back of her dress which featured beautiful bright green embroidery.

Christina has an eye for detail

This look was worlds away from the voluminous tumbling waves which Christina rocked at the Billboard Women in Music celebration back in March, proving once again that Xtina is anything but predictable.

